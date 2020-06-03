Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARLES LENNARD MELVIN WILLIAMS. View Sign Obituary

A private graveside service for CHARLES LENNARD MELVIN WILLIAMS, son of the late Kane Spence and Norma Outerbridge, brother of the late Carlton "Collie", the late Veronica "Smoochie Williams, in his 68th year of 4A Palm Valley, Southampton WK01 will take place TODAY at 3 p.m.Relatives and friends my zoom online Meeting ID: 747 7795 6606Password: 5VpWcRSurviving are sons Shay and Cory Williams, their mother Polly Stevenson, daughter Haley Williams and mother Mitzi, siblings Tammie Bremar, Ricky "Fish", Andre "Chunka" (Teresa Perozzi), Norma-Jean Outerbridge, Wendy Brangman, Lori Hill (Andrew), Aunts Lois Scott, Kathaleen Ford, Michelle Jones, , May and Daphne Spence, Uncles Hillary, Warren and Morton Williams, Special Friends and Cousins Gaynelle Hayward, Russ and Buddy Ford, Patrice Smith, Ernest Smith, Ed Ball, Richards Smith, Geradine Cann, "Eyes" Robinson, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.ALPHA Memorial Chapel Funeral Home



