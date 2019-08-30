AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of Mr Charles Leroy Jones Jr, loving husband of Geraldine A. Jones, son of the late Charles Sr. and Violet Jones, cherished father to Charles Symons, Charles Leroy Jones III ( Erica), Nina Wilson (Ronald Jr), brother of Valerie Smith (Lionel), Elvita Bailey (Philip), Bonnie Smith (Lionel "Baldy"), in his 76th year, of #30 Riviera Road, Southampton. Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019