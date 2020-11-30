WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF MR. CHARLES SAMUEL 'BOO" BROWN, beloved husband to Millicent Brown, son of the late Vivian Brown and Samuel Joell, loving father to Neville Tyrell (Sheila), Wendall (Kendaree), Warren (Beverley), Dwayne (Deborah), Savannah Devent, Valerie Williams, Paula Course (Fred), the late Charles 'Mo' Forbes and Verdelle Scott, brother to Gloria Simmons, Calvin and Maxwell Brown, Voorhees Joell, Elmira Ming, Barbara Smith, the late Louise Lightbourne, Sylvia Williamson, Walter and Michael Joell, Eulette Landy, Sammy Dick Jr., in his 97th year of 9 Boundary Crescent, DevonshireFuneral service arrangements will be announced later.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Nov. 30, 2020