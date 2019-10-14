AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of MR CHARLES WALTON DE VERE BROWN JR MP, in his 60th year, beloved son of Barbara Brown and the late Charles Walton DeVere Brown Sr "Brownie", loving father of Jarrod, Tarya and Dominic, survived by their mother Irmgard Ong-Aban, brother of Deanna DeShield (Randolph "Turps"), DeVerne Bean, Charles Brown (Lisa) and George "Mouse" Brown, of #14 Ferrars Lane, Pembroke HM08Visatation will be held at Alaska Hall PLP Headquarters on Thursday October 17 from 12noon to 8pm. Funeral services to held at Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity Church, Friday, October 18 at 1pm
Published in The Royal Gazette on Oct. 14, 2019