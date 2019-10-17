Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Walton DeVere Brown Jr.. View Sign Obituary

AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of MR CHARLES WALTON DEVERE BROWN JR MP, in his 60th year, beloved son of Barbara Brown and the late Charles Walton DeVere Brown Sr "Brownie", loving father of Jarrod, Taryq and Dominic - their mother Irmgard Ong-Aban, beloved brother of Deanna DeShield (Randolph "Turps"), DeVerne Bean, Charles Brown (Lisa) and George Brown "Mouse", of 14 Ferrar's Lane, Pembroke HM08.Visitation will be held at Alaska Hall, PLP Headquarters, 16 Court St Hamilton, on Thursday, October 17, from 12noon to 8pm. Funeral service to be held at The Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity, Friday, October 18 at 1pm.Walton is also survived by his uncle: Glennwood Ming and aunts: Marie Spence (Massachusetts), Dorothea Butterfield, Lovette Brangman, and Sylvia Davis; nieces and nephews: Shantel and Shannon "Turps" DeShield, Randy Jr and Ranae Bean, Brandi, Spencer and Aaliyah Brown; great-nephew: Adio DeShield Tankard; great niece: Samara Johnstone DeShield; very special friends: Kim Wilson MP, Wayne Furbert MP, Ben Smith MP, Dale Butler, Darren Easton, Peter Furbert and Jonathan White; godfather: Quinton "Heads" Astwood and family; Cornelly Ong-Aban, Sharon Ong-Aban and Maureen Carter; Members of The Legislature, The Progressive Labour Party Family, Constituency 17 Branch, Bermuda College Family and The Berkeley Institute Class of 1977. Relatives, friends and colleagues in Bermuda and abroad too numerous to mention.Walton was predeceased by his beloved aunts and uncles: George Brown, Beverley and Clinton Jones, Marion and Gladwin Johnston, Gladwyn "Moe" and Lillian Ming, Carolyn Ming, Ashton Butterfield, Walter Brangman, Clarence Davis, Eunice Ming and Alsace Trott. Published in The Royal Gazette from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Royal Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

