Charlotte Erna Mello

  • "So sorry Cathie and Eugene to hear about your mom. Whenever..."
    - Marina Wells-Smith
  • "Your Mom was a wonderful woman and I will miss her honesty,..."
    - Faith
  • "A lovely woman. Great listener and wonderful..."
    - Lisa Smith
  • "Cathy and Eugene, you are in my heart, thoughts and..."
    - Deborah Davis
  • "Cathy - you are in my prayers. Lots of love."
    - Tommy Pratt
Amis Memorial Chapel
8 Khyber Pass
Warwick, Bermuda
WK 03
(441)-236-0155
We regret to announce the passing of CHARLOTTE ERNA MELLO on November 11, 2019, in her 83rd year, of 12 Valley Road, Paget, daughter of the late Hans and Erna Beese (Germany/USA), sister to late Kurt Beese (Pauline); loving mother to Catherine Bothello (David) and Eugene Bothello (Patti). Also to cherish Charlotte's memory will be family and friends, wonderful caregivers Mari-Lou, Kresta, Eureka and especially Irene and her precious guardian and faithful kitty "Kali". Donations may be made to Open Airways (charity) in loving memory of Charlotte Mello. A private family farewell will be held.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Nov. 18, 2019
