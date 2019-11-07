We regret to announce the passing of MR CHESLEIGH WILBERFORCE "SONNY" FOGGO, beloved husband of the late Thelma, beloved father to Debbie Hayward, Delores "Mootsie" Binns, Anthony "Tony" Foggo, Ann Williams (Rance "Bobby"), Darlene Rogers (Branton) and Gary Foggo, in his 86th year, of St Davids, St George's.A service celebrating his life is being planned for Saturday, November 16, at New Testament Church of God Glory Temple. Further details will be announced in November 15's Gazette.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019