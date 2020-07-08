CHESTER TROY (CHET) AITKEN

Obituary

We regret to announce the passing of CHESTER (CHET) TROY AITKEN beloved husband of Karla; loving father to Ashley and stepfather to Karsten; of Hamilton Parish in his 59th year.Plans for a memorial service will be announced at a later date.He is also survived by his father Raymond; sister Kimberly and brother Trevor; special cousin Gene (Alicia), relatives and friends both in Bermuda and overseas.He was predeceased by his mother Juanita.Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bmBulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette on July 8, 2020
