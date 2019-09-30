AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of Mr Christopher A.B. Davis, beloved husband of Deborah Elaine Davis, son of Norma Davis and the late Cecil Davis, loving father to Kristal Davis-Mitchell (Greg), Samantha and Shannon Davis, brother to Michael and Darren Davis, Beverly Smith, Michelle and Stephanie Davis, in his 60th year, of #8 Patience Lane, Sandys. Funeral service will be held at Seventh-day Adventist Church St George, October 4, 2019 at 12 noon.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Sept. 30, 2019