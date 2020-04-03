It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Clark "Sprinks" Fox beloved son of Marjorie Grier (nee Rogers) and Clark Fox (Nicole), loving grandson of Shirley and Albert Henry (nee Fox) and the late Helen Rogers and Albert "Bookie" Francis, cherished brother of Aeesha, Alexander (Lauria), Skyah, Zackary and the late Ricco, in his 29th year of 13 Radnor Road, Hamilton Parish.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Apr. 3, 2020