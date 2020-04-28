It is with great sadness that we announce the death of CLARK "SPRINKS" FOX beloved son of Marjorie Grier (nee Rogers) and Clark Fox (Nicole); loving grandson of Shirley and Albert Henry (nee Fox) and the late Helen Rogers and Albert "Bookie" Francis; cherished brother of Aeesha, Alexander (Lauria), Ricco (predeceased), Skyah and Zackary, in his 29th year of 13 Radnor Road, Hamilton Parish. Fondly remembered by aunts, uncles, cousins and many special Bermuda and U.K. friends and family.A private graveside service will be held and a memorial service will be held at a later date.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Apr. 28, 2020