It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Clark "Sprinks" Fox beloved son of Marjorie Grier (nee Rogers) and Clark Fox (Nicole); loving grandson of Shirley and Albert Henry (nee Fox) and the late Helen Rogers and Albert "Bookie" Francis; cherished brother of Aeesha, Alexander (Lauria), Ricco (predeceased), Skyah and Zackary, in his 29th year of 13 Radnor Road, Hamilton Parish.A memorial service will be held at The Hamilton Seventh-day Adventist Church on September 6th, 2020 at 1pm. Fondly remembered by aunts: Gloria Burch, Pearl Steede, Barbara Johnson, Rosslyn Francis and Audrey Harvey; uncles: Oscar Rogers (Yvonne) and pre-deceased by Albert Rogers, Clyde Rogers and Michael Rogers; special cousins: Daniel Johnson, Kyree Burch, Jahmel Swan, George Dyer Jr., Germel Burchall-Williams, Jay and Jnayah Steede; special god mother: Anita Hewey; numerous cousins and special Bermuda and UK friends and family too numerous to mention. Mask must be worn and social distancing is to be observed. Colors are encouraged to be worn.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Sept. 3, 2020