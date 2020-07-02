We regret to announce the passing of CLAUDINE ESTELLE RICHARDSON, loving mother to Alexamae Roberts (O'Brien), Tyrone and Stephen Richardson, Sheryl Simmons (Stanley) and the late Beresford Richardson of # 3 Loyalty Estate, Sandys MA 03 in her 91st year.She also leaves to cherish her memory loving grandchildren; Asia-Marie and Stevon; sister Leonora Ible, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.She was predeceased by siblings Ronald Ible, Rufus Ible (Olive), Hubert Ible (Maisie), Leonard Ible (Earlene), Josephine Butterfield and Joyce Gibson.Funeral arrangements will be in Friday, 3rd July, 2020 gazette.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on July 2, 2020