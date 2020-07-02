CLAUDINE ESTELLE RICHARDSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CLAUDINE ESTELLE RICHARDSON.
Service Information
Amis Memorial Chapel
8 Khyber Pass
Warwick, Bermuda
WK 03
(441)-236-0155
Obituary

We regret to announce the passing of CLAUDINE ESTELLE RICHARDSON, loving mother to Alexamae Roberts (O'Brien), Tyrone and Stephen Richardson, Sheryl Simmons (Stanley) and the late Beresford Richardson of # 3 Loyalty Estate, Sandys MA 03 in her 91st year.She also leaves to cherish her memory loving grandchildren; Asia-Marie and Stevon; sister Leonora Ible, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.She was predeceased by siblings Ronald Ible, Rufus Ible (Olive), Hubert Ible (Maisie), Leonard Ible (Earlene), Josephine Butterfield and Joyce Gibson.Funeral arrangements will be in Friday, 3rd July, 2020 gazette.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on July 2, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.