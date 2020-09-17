CLAUDINE IOLA JONES

WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF MRS. CLAUDINE IOLA JONES NEE ROACH, beloved wife to Alfred (Woody) Jones, daughter of the late John and Gladestine Roach, loving mother to Carol-Ann Seymour (Carl) and Antoine Jones (Bobbie), sister to Phyllis Jones, Iona Roach, John Roach (Muriel), Eldon Roach (Muriel) and the late Lois Young (Clifford), in her 87th year of 9 Scenic Heights Pass, Southampton. Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Sept. 17, 2020
