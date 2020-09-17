WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF MRS. CLAUDINE IOLA JONES NEE ROACH, beloved wife to Alfred (Woody) Jones, daughter of the late John and Gladestine Roach, loving mother to Carol-Ann Seymour (Carl) and Antoine Jones (Bobbie), sister to Phyllis Jones, Iona Roach, John Roach (Muriel), Eldon Roach (Muriel) and the late Lois Young (Clifford), in her 87th year of 9 Scenic Heights Pass, Southampton. Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Sept. 17, 2020