AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME REGRETS TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF MR. CLAYTON LEON SWAN, beloved husband to Ruby Swan, son of the late Willis and Louisa-Ann Swan (Alick), loving father to David, Voorhes, Clayton Jr., Anthony and Brighton Swan, Belterre Smith and Iliss Swan, the late Dudley, Leroy, Erskine, Sinclair, Alec Swan, Vivian Steede, Helen Swan and Clara Harris, in his 88th year of 23 Pearman Hill, Warwick. Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Nov. 2, 2019