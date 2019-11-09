A home-going service for Mr Clayton Leon Swan Sr., beloved husband to Ruby Swan, son of the late Willis and Louisa-Ann Swan (Alick), loving father to David, Voorhes, Clayton Jr., Anthony and Brighton Swan, Belterre Smith, Iliss Swan, step- father to Kathy P. Dunn (Jamie), brother to Benson Swan (Jan), Winifred Bean and Muriel Pitt, the late Dudley, Leroy, Erskine, Sinclair and Alec Swan, Vivian Steede, Helen Swan, Clara Harris, in his 88th year of 23 Pearman Hill, Warwick will be held at Christ Church Devonshire on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 11am.Interment will follow the service at Christ Church Cemetery, Devonshire. Relatives and friends may pay their last respects at Augustus Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 10am - 10.40am only.Lovingly remembered by 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grand-children; son-in-law: Kevin Smith; daughters-in-law: Angela Swan and Idania Swan; brothers-in-law: Roger Grier (Sarah), Charles Grier (Sara), sisters-in-law: Jewell Russell (Walker), Geraldine Favors (Ralph), Pansy Swan; special friends: Johnny Bolton (Janice); godson: Angelo Davis; numerous other relatives and friends. Clayton Swan was predeceased by grandson: Rickai Swan. AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME REGRETS TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF Mr. Clayton Leon Swan Sr.
Published in The Royal Gazette from Nov. 9 to Nov. 12, 2019