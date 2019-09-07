AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of Cleo William Watson.A graveside service for Cleo William Watson, son of the late Alfred and Inez Smith, father to William, Shawn and Shawnette Smith, brother to Diana M. Smith, in his 77th year of Apt. 6, 1 St. Augustine Road, Pembroke, Today, September 7, 2019 at St. Paul's Cemetery, Paget at 11am. THERE WILL BE NO VIEWINGS.Lovingly remembered by nieces: Leanna Smith, Julianna Akole; nephews: Brent Palmer, Antoine Raynor, Julian Akole, Lesai Tacklen; other relatives and friends.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Sept. 7, 2019