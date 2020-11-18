WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF CLEVONTE' DA'SHAUN LAMONT LODGE-BEAN (CLE), beloved son of Delphina Lodge (Alan Daniels), Lamont Bean and special dad Norbert Simons, brother to Zadyn, Kenyari, Yara-Skye and Roman, grandson of Shirley Lodge, Kenneth Darrell (Carol), Jennifer and Collinwood Bean, Merle Lupi (Joe) and his great-grandmother Lorraine Smith, in his 19th year of #13 Crane Lane Unit #2, Pembroke.Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Nov. 18, 2020