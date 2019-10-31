A memorial service celebrating the life of Clifford George Goard-Savery, beloved son of Sylvia Ann Savery and the late Clifford George Goard and adoptive father, the late Aldwin Savery; brother of Aldwin Mark Savery; uncle of London Allen; grandson of the late John N. V. Swan and the late Margaret E. Swan and nephew of Sir John W. D Swan (Jacqueline deceased); in his 55th year, of 19 Coral Acres Drive, Granaway Heights Road, Southampton, will be held at St John's Anglican Church, Pembroke Parish at 2pm on Friday, November 1, 2019. Taxi Driver #1648. He is lovingly remembered and survived by many relatives and close friends. Colours may be worn. Interment of ashes to follow at St John's Cemetery. Pearman Funeral Home
Published in The Royal Gazette from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019