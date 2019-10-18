A Memorial service for MR CLIFFORD HAMILTON LOOBY who passed in the UK August 30, 2019. Husband to Shelia Looby, son of the late Bernice Simons and Cyril Looby, father to Shannon, Alison (Misty), stepfather to Ralph, Gary, Maria and Shirlene, brother to Robert, Leroy, Gerald, Edward, Leon, Allen, Micheal, Jerry, George, Arthur, Winslow Simons, Albert (David) Simons, Claudette Smith and the late Mclinnis, will be held at The Salvation Army Church, North Street Hamilton on October 20, 2019 at 3pm. Lovingly remembered by grandchildren, brother-in-law: Vernell Smith; sisters-in-law: Theresa Simons and Audrey Looby; numerous nieces and nephews; special friends: Salvation Army Family, Percy Paynter and Orin Simmons. Colours can be worn. AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of Mr Clifford Hamilton Looby in his 84th year.
Published in The Royal Gazette from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019