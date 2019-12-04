AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of MR CLINTON RICHMOND SMITH, beloved son of Hyacinthe B. Smith and the late Richmond M. Smith, loving father to Marcellus (Zack) Smith, Jabar Tuzo-Smith, Zahra Aubrey, Salintae Tuzo-Smith, Stash Comeaux; brother to Ronald K. Smith, Trevor M. Smith, Branwen Smith-King and Sonia B. Haley and grandson of the late Mabel and James Astwood Sr, the late Gertrude and Bascome Smith, in his 70th year, of #8 Cheriton Lane, Pembroke. Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019