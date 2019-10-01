AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of MR. CLYDE MALCOLM NISBETT, loving husband of Shirlene Nisbett, son of the Harriett Nisbett and late Eldon Nisbett, beloved father to Marchelle Swan, Shanika Hodgson and Samantha Crockwell, brother to Quinton and Erwin Nisbett, Lynette Woods, RuZelda Severin in his 72nd year of #2 Olive Bank Drive, Townhouse #39 Warwick.Funeral services will be held at Seventh day Adventist Hamilton Church on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 2pm.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Oct. 1, 2019