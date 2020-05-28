We regret to announce the death of CLYDE PAUL ADAMS Jr., who passed away on May 25th, 2020, beloved husband of Hyacinth, son of the late Clyde Adams Sr. and the late Virginia Adams and brother of the late David Adams in his 70th year of 735 Independent Dr, Breeze Wood Park, Orange City, Florida 32763, formerly of Bermuda.Also surviving are Stepson Michael, Sister Kathey Parris, Sister Lynette Allen(nee Adams) husband Llwellyn deceased, Nephew Ramal Parris and wife Francine, Niece Tiffany Parris, Great Niece A'Layah Parris and a host of other relatives and friends.ALPHA Memorial Chapel Funeral Home
Published in The Royal Gazette on May 28, 2020