We regret to inform you of the passing of COLERIDGE "CO, CAUCUS, BENJI" MCDONALD BENJAMIN of 12A Club Road, Smith's in his 79th year, son of the late Edwina Edith Viola Benjamin and the late Walton Ebenezer Joseph and brother of the late Calvin Benjamin. He is survived by his daughter Teresa Ratteray, son Neil (Andrea) Ratteray, grandchildren Teron, Tenneil, Aaron, and Micah Ratteray, special friend Linda Outerbridge, brothers Anthony Joseph, Gary Joseph, Delwyn Joseph, Norris Wilkinson, Paul Simmons, Walter Majors, sisters Laquita (Gay) Simmons, Rosemary Burgess, Michelle Harvey, Roslyn Daniels, and Andrea Joseph.He is predeceased by his brothers Calvin Benjamin, Lawrence Joseph, Terry Simmons, sisters Orreta Peniston, and Beverly Zuill.Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Sept. 29, 2020