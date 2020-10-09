Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for COLERIDGE MCDONALD BENJAMIN. View Sign Obituary

WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF: - Coleridge "Co, Caucus, Benji" McDonald Benjamin. The Celebration of life for COLERIDGE "CO, CAUCUS, BENJI" MCDONALD BENJAMIN will be held on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 2pm at the Hamilton Seventh-day Adventist Church, 43 King Street, Hamilton. He is survived by his daughter Teresa Ratteray, son Neil (Andrea) Ratteray, grandchildren Teron, Tenneil, Aaron, and Micah Ratteray, special friend Linda Outerbridge, brothers Anthony (Joyce) Joseph, Gary (Hilary) Joseph, Delwyn (Lynette) Joseph, Norris Wilkinson, Paul Simmons, Walter Majors, sisters Laquita 'Gay' Simmons, Rosemary Burgess, Michelle Harvey, and Andrea Joseph.Interment will follow the service at St. John's Cemetery.Relatives and friends may pay their last respects at Augustus Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 7.30pm â€" 9.00pm ONLY.Lovingly remembered by cousins: Ella Dill, Patricia Salaam, Dennis Ottley, St. Clair Simmons, Joann Paynter, Terrlyn McCarthy; special nephew: Antoine (Sam) Tucker; friends: Stuart Durham, Ed Lewis, Gladwyn Wolffe, Harry Adderley, Del Hendrickson, Rick Spurling, Leslie Steede, Wendall Hassell, Allan Douglas, Bill Anderson, Shawn Wade, Kenneth "K.P." Pearman, Constain Gapare; godmother: Moreen Cross; godsons: Randy Benjamin and Stanton Lewis; goddaughter: Nadine Kirkos, Outerbridge/Steede family, Sargeant family, Social Club Family, BELCO, and The Golfer Fraternity. The family would like to give a special thanks to Lorella Chan of KEMH, and everyone for their prayers, flowers, phone calls, and words of encouragement during this time of bereavement. He is predeceased by his brothers Calvin Benjamin, Lawrence Joseph, Terry Simmons, sisters Orreta Peniston, and Beverly (Lionel) Zuill. Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation



