We regret to announce the passing of CYNTHIA JUANITA JOAQUIN-BOWEN, in her 76th year, of Lapsley Lane, Beacon Hill, Sandys, daughter of the late Archibald Bowen and the late Lillian Bowen (nee Joaquin); sister of Vincent Joaquin, Diane Tucker, Sharon Darrell, Mayberline Black, Amanda Joell. Special nieces: Mia Bean and Dayna Bowen; special nephew: Allan Black. Cynthia is survived by other dear nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019