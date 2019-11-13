AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of MRS CYNTHIA ODASA JOHNSON (NEE LOWE), beloved wife to the late William Johnson, daughter of the late Henry and Gwendolyn Lowe, loving mother to Tracey Johnson, sister to Roslyn Woolridge, the late Charles, Edric, Rev Wilbur Lowe Sr, Howell "Benny" Lowe and Hazel Tobitt, in her 83rd year, of 12 Highland View, Harlem Heights Road, Hamilton Parish. Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019