CYRIL DALE WOODS

Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of MR. CYRIL DALE WOODS of Newcastle NSW Australia, formally of Devonshire, Bermuda; husband of Samantha Woods, loving father to Kian, Maci, and Milla Woods, beloved son of Janice Swan (Ben) and Austin B Woods (Patrice); grandson to Ivy Woods the late Cedric Woods, the late Cyril and Bernice Burns; brother to Andre' Woods (Nicole), Yvette Spencer (Shaun); nephew Dandre Outerbridge, special cousins Denice Peters and Laurel Burns.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Nov. 23, 2020
