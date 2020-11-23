It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of MR. CYRIL DALE WOODS of Newcastle NSW Australia, formally of Devonshire, Bermuda; husband of Samantha Woods, loving father to Kian, Maci, and Milla Woods, beloved son of Janice Swan (Ben) and Austin B Woods (Patrice); grandson to Ivy Woods the late Cedric Woods, the late Cyril and Bernice Burns; brother to Andre' Woods (Nicole), Yvette Spencer (Shaun); nephew Dandre Outerbridge, special cousins Denice Peters and Laurel Burns.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Nov. 23, 2020