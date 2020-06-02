We regret to announce the passing of Cyril Lunford Smith, beloved husband of Barbara Smith and son of the late Ashley Smith and the late Evelyn Smith, in his 85th year, of #4 Wyndam Hill, Hamilton Parish CR 04.He leaves to cherish his memory children Arif Muhammad (Rhym) and Kennita Bryan (Wayne), brother Huey Smith (Cynthia), sisters Roseclair Mcgowan, Pearl Taylor (USA), Audrey Hayward and Verna Perinchief, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on June 2, 2020