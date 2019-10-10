Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Danford De Silva MA, DD. View Sign Service Information Blythe Bernier 940 ave Ogilvy Montreal , QC H3N 1P4 (514)-495-8082 Obituary

Danford E. De Silva23-Nov-1930 â€" 18-Sep-2019With great sorrow, his Bermuda family announce the death of Danford E. De Silva MA, DD. Danford passed away peacefully at Les Floralies Residence in Montreal, QC, Canada on September 18. Loving husband for 66 years of Mary Lou, beloved father of Marc (predeceased) and Anne-Marie, and father-in-law of Janet Zohorsky and Randy Bush. He will be missed by all the family, including five grandchildren, Matthew (wife Amanda), Christopher (wife Lisa), Gregory, Jacqueline and Veronica, and four great-grandchildren. Born and raised in Bermuda, Danford was the son of the late Daniel De Silva and late Sarah Oliveira-DeSilva. He was also predeceased by his brothers Stephen De Silva (late wife Dorothy De Silva) and Jeffrey De Silva (late wife Frances De Silva and their late son, Eric DeSilva). He is survived by nephews Michael C. De Silva and Stephen De Silva Jr. in the UK, and family and friends in Bermuda.Danford attended Western University in 1945 in London, Ontario where he met Marylou whom he married in 1953. After teaching at Saltus Grammar School for three years, he returned to Western to acquire a master's degree in French literature. He moved to Montreal in 1957 and began his career with the Protestant School Board of Greater Montreal, Quebec in 1957 as a teacher at Mount Royal High School and retired in 1990 as a Regional Director. As well as being active in the Presbyterian church, he was involved in Inter-varsity Christian Fellowship, World Vision, Action RÃ©fugiÃ©s Montreal and Christian Direction.A celebration of life was held at 2pm on September 28, 2019, at Blythe Bernier Funeral Home, Montreal, QC. To share condolences and memories, please go to the Royal Gazette or the Montreal Gazette at



