Daphne Ann Renfrew

Obituary

We regret to announce the death of MRS. DAPHNE ANN RENFREW, beloved wife of the late Glen Renfrew, of Warwick Parish in her 87th year. A private memorial service is being planned for a later date.She is survived by her son Barry (Margaret); daughters Susan and Judy (Bryan); grandchildren Sarah, Stephany, Glen, Alex, Eleanor and Gillian; special friends Olga Govia and Joyce Smith.Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bm Bulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019
