A graveside service celebrating the life of DARNEL ELIZABETH RICHARDSON, beloved wife of Philip Richardson Sr., and loving mother to Philip Jr. and Meserette Richardson and daughter of the late Norma E Richardson and the late Charles Wolffe in her 63rd year of #18 Smith's Ave., Warwick will be held on Thursday, 20th February, 2020 at St. Mary's Cemetery, in Warwick at 11.00am.THERE WILL BE NO VIEWING.Darnel also leaves to cherish her memory grandchildren Na'zeem Richardson and Jahnori Ebbin, sister Marilyn Tucker, special friends Anita Wears, Caroline Burgess, Marilyn Jacobs of N.J., Edwin Simons, Shirley Ible, Saffiyah Fareed, Kilian and Melissa and the JLT family, other family and friends too numerous to mention. She was predeceased by her brother Blair Richardson.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020