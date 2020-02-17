Darnel Elizabeth Richardson

Guest Book
  • "Messerette and family, You have our deepest condolences...."
    - Helen Dyer
  • "Cousin Phillip; We were saddened to receive news of the..."
    - Keith Battersbee
  • "To the family of cousin Darnell aka Dussy. We had..."
    - The family of John Wesley Iris
  • "to the entire Richardson family I offer my sincere..."
    - Dilton Robinson
  • "Richardson's We pause to extend our sincere condolences to..."
Service Information
Amis Memorial Chapel
8 Khyber Pass
Warwick, Bermuda
WK 03
(441)-236-0155
Obituary

A graveside service celebrating the life of DARNEL ELIZABETH RICHARDSON, beloved wife of Philip Richardson Sr., and loving mother to Philip Jr. and Meserette Richardson and daughter of the late Norma E Richardson and the late Charles Wolffe in her 63rd year of #18 Smith's Ave., Warwick will be held on Thursday, 20th February, 2020 at St. Mary's Cemetery, in Warwick at 11.00am.THERE WILL BE NO VIEWING.Darnel also leaves to cherish her memory grandchildren Na'zeem Richardson and Jahnori Ebbin, sister Marilyn Tucker, special friends Anita Wears, Caroline Burgess, Marilyn Jacobs of N.J., Edwin Simons, Shirley Ible, Saffiyah Fareed, Kilian and Melissa and the JLT family, other family and friends too numerous to mention. She was predeceased by her brother Blair Richardson.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.