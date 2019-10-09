Darnell Ty Elizabeth Todd-Wynn

Service Information
Amis Memorial Chapel
8 Khyber Pass
Warwick, Bermuda
WK 03
(441)-236-0155
Obituary

We regret to announce the passing of DARNELL TY ELIZABETH TODD-WYNN, beloved daughter of Everard Todd Sr and the late Gloria Todd (nee Burgess), loving mother to sons Donavan and Michael Paynter and daughter Daley Furbert (Jason), sister to Gizella Todd-Cox (Dwayne) and brother Everard Todd II, and her extended family Kevin Tucker and Sandra Ming, in her 63rd year, of 20 Grotto Heights, Blue Hole Hill, Hamilton Parish CR 04.Details of a service celebrating her life will be announced in Friday's Gazette. THERE WILL BE NO VIEWING.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019
