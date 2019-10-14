CELEBRATING DARNELL TY ELIZABETH TODD-WYNN A service of celebration for the life of DARNELL TY ELIZABETH TODD-WYNN, beloved daughter of Everard Todd Sr, and the late Gloria Todd (nee Burgess); loving mother to sons Donavan and Michael Paynter and daughter Daley Furbert (Jason); sister to Gizella Todd-Cox (Dwayne) and Everard Todd II and her extended family Kevin Tucker and Sandra Ming, in her 63rd year, of 20 Grotto Heights, Blue Hole Hill, Hamilton Parish CR 04, will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019, New Testament Church of God Heritage Worship Centre, Dundonald Street, Hamilton at 3pm. There will be no viewing.Lovingly remembered by her grand-joys Zaylie Millet, Destiny, Harley, Luna and Wilde Furbert; nieces: Ezara and Chelsea Todd; nephews: Mandell and Rapheal Douglas, Everard Todd III, Kaelin and Tahj Cox; also great nephews Kallan Todd and Khalil Molina. She also leaves behind her uncle, Quinton Burgess and uncle, Rudolph Fubler.Darnell was pre-deceased by her two sisters: Wennae Douglas and Donna Todd, her uncle: Lakin Burgess and aunt: Arabelle Fubler.Special mention to her best friends: Kenny "Tokie" Dill along with Kendra Wharton, Terry Lynn Thompson, Nicole Rosen, Rebecca Vanhoman, Terri Lynn Trott-Herbert and Vincent Trott. Special thanks to Pals professional caregivers Nakia Peterson, Waynette Wilson and Dr Alikhani and special mention to all her running buddies.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Oct. 14, 2019