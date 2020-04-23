We regret to announce the death of DAVID ANDREW ADAMS, of 136 North Shore Road, Pembroke, in his 67th year, beloved son of the late Clyde Adams Sr, and Virginia Adams, brother of the late Lynette Adams (Allen), Surviving are Clyde Adams Jr, wife Hyacinth, sister Kathey Parris, nephew Ramal Parris wife Francine, niece Tiffany Parris, great nice A'Layah Parris, Special thanks to Karla Lobby, Nurse Debbie, Andrian Parr and Mid Atlantic Wellness Team, Pastor Manders and the Somerset Seventh-day Adventist Church members, KEMH Teams, Bermuda Police, Alpha Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, and the numerous family and friends.A memorial service will be held at a later date.ALPHA Memorial Chapel Funeral Home
Published in The Royal Gazette on Apr. 23, 2020