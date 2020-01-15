Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Brian Malpas. View Sign Obituary

Pearman Funeral Home regrets to announce the death of DAVID BRIAN MALPAS, in his 85th year, of Beacon Hill Road, Somerset. He was predeceased by wife Betty in 2010. He is survived by his sons David (Gloria), Peter, Chris (Sue), Robin (Marcia) and grandchildren Maya, Jaden, Joshua, Sydney, Kip, Addy, Seth and Alex, sister Geraldine (Ian), niece Sarah and nephew Vaughn of England. Brian is also survived by companion Barbara and the Roberts family. In accordance with Brian's wishes, burial will take place at sea. The boat, "Elizabeth", will be leaving King's Wharf, Dockyard on Saturday 18 January 2020. The time will be confirmed in Friday's paper. Colours to be worn. The family would like to thank P.A.L.S. for their compassionate care during this time and donations in Brian's memory may be made to P.A.L.S., PO Box DV 19, Devonshire DV BX.



