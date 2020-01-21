Pearman Funeral Home regrets to announce the death of DAVID BRIAN MALPAS, in his 85th year, of Beacon Hill Road, Somerset. He was predeceased by wife Betty in 2010. He is survived by his sons David (Gloria), Peter, Chris (Sue), Robin (Marcia) and grandchildren Maya, Jaden, Joshua, Sydney, Kip, Addy, Seth and Alex, sister Geraldine (Ian), niece Sarah and nephew Vaughn of England. Brian is also survived by companion Barbara and the Roberts family. In accordance with Brian's wishes, burial will take place at sea. The boat "Elizabeth" will be leaving King's Wharf, Dockyard at 2pm sharp TODAY Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Colours to be worn. The family would like to thank PALS for their compassionate care during this time and donations in Brian's memory may be made to PALS, PO Box DV 19, Devonshire DV BX.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Jan. 21, 2020