AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of David Charles Andrew Bean.A home going service for David Charles Andrew Bean, son of the Late Senator Q. Charles Bean, JP, and G. Barbara Bean (nee Smith), loving father to David-Vernon Bean & Vanessa Bean (Michael, friend), mother of children Beverly Bean, brother of Quinton B. Bean JP (Anita), R. Kent Bean (Rhondal) and Mark A. Bean (Shonda, friend), Grace W. Bean and Janet B.E. Nusum (Melvin), in his 64th year, of Sunset Villa #17, Smiths Avenue, Warwick will be held at St Paul AME Church on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 3pm. Interment to follow at St John's Cemetery. Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Augustus Funeral Home on Saturday, September 21 from 7.30pm to 9pm and also at St Paul AME Church on Sunday, September 22 from 2pm to 3pm. He leaves to mourn his passing niece: Terreika Jones (Daisia and Daeori); nephews: Reuben Bean (Nico, Nyah & Aminah), Melvin Nusum (Ronette - Keira), Raymond Jones, Kent Bean Jr, Mark Bean Jr and Kentaro Bean; godchildren: Sakai Tavares, Calvina Simons; special friends: Cheryl Laylor (Michelle); Mrs Lucille Evans, Cornell "Trees" Simons, Calvin Busby, Calvin Simons, Calvin Dill, Darryl Simons, Colin and Joan Blades, Stanfield and Sandra Smith, Mr and Mrs Edward "Icewater" Smith, Mr Junius Durrant Sr , the Vernon Temple Chruch family and too many to mention - he loved them all.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019