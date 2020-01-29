Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David KOPEC. View Sign Obituary

KOPEC, David Melbourne October 17, 1924 - December 17, 2019David Melbourne Kopec, 95, of London, passed away peacefully at Parkwood Veterans' Care Facility, London, Ontario, Canada. Dave was born in Paget, Bermuda. He attended Warwick Academy and later joined the Bermuda Volunteer Engineers. When war broke out, he joined the RCAF and was promoted to Flying Officer, flying missions over Britain and Germany. After the war, Dave settled in Montreal and eventually moved to London. He worked as director of sales at Harris 3M and Lanier. Over the years, he and his team won many trips to exotic locations: Rio, Acapulco, and Hawaii... but none could compare to his native Bermuda. Dave, always athletic, played tennis and had an adventurous spirit, too â€" he learned to downhill ski after turning 50 â€" but his greatest passion was sailing. As a member of the Fanshawe Yacht Club, he won regattas racing his Lightning. Upon retirement, Dave bought a 29.5' Alberg, moored in Collingwood. Many memorable summers were spent with family and friends, exploring the waters and shores of Georgian Bay. Dave will be dearly missed by his wife and partner of 47 years, Marion Drysdale; his children, David Kopec of London and Karen Schroeder of Port Stanley; and grandson Logan. Also missed by his sister Carolyn Goodall of Gananoque; brother Joseph Kopec of Kirkland, QC; and nieces Cecilia and Annette. He will be deeply missed by his extended Drysdale family: 4 children, 4 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. Donations in Dave's honour can be made to Parkwood Veterans' Care Facility. His family wishes to thank the staff and nurses for their excellent care, kindness and compassion. A celebration of life is being planned for Spring.



