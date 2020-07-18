We regret the passing of MR. DAVID MELLO beloved husband of Leora (Lily) Mello, beloved father to Brian (Wanda) and Kevin (Sonya); grandchildren Tyler, Alyssa, Jessica, Kyle, Samantha, and Dylan; sister Fanny Moniz (nee Mello) The Evangelical Church Family and other relatives and friends. PLEASE NO FLOWERS donations can be made to Evangelical Church building fund P. O. Box PG 106, Paget. Funeral service will be held at the Evangelical Church Field, Wednesday July 22, 2020 at 10.00am. Interment will be at St. John's Cemetery. Please respect â€" Social Distancing and MasksDress causal and parking cars 3 ft apart and you can remain in your car.Visitation will be at AMIS Memorial Chapel # 8 Khyber Pass Warwick at 7.30pm â€" 9pm.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette from July 18 to July 21, 2020