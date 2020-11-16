It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. David Winston (Vince) Dill in London, England; beloved son of the late Mabel Lucille Dill and the late John Wilfred Boyd Dill.Loving father to Chakita Woods (Alvin) and David Gibbons (Kara); brother to the late Gloria Simmons, Ann Lightbourne (Garrow), Carl McEwan (Florence), Pauline Francis, Valerie Johnston, Herman McEwan (Beverly), Janette Gardner (Carl), the late Wilfred Dill, the late Stanley Dill, Edgar Dill (Angelita), the late Elvis Dill, John Dill (Peggy), Christopher Dill (Miriam).A graveside service has been arranged for Friday 20th November, 2020.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Nov. 16, 2020