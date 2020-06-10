DAVIDE MANUEL de REGO TAVARES

Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of DAVIDE MANUEL de REGO TAVARES, husband of Lucy, son of Davide Madeiros Tavares and Maria de Lurdes de Rego Tavares, father of Nina Tavares, brother of Ana Froias (Hermano) and Maria Viera (Jose) in his 60th year of Ledgelets Lane, Sandys.He is also survived by nephews and niece Valter, Eladio, Suzy and David, great nieces Cyannah, Leleana and Julie and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention in the Azores and Bermuda.PEARMAN FUNERAL HOME
Published in The Royal Gazette on June 10, 2020
