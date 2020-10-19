Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daymon Floyd Orlando Simmons. View Sign Service Information Amis Memorial Chapel 8 Khyber Pass Warwick , Bermuda WK 03 (441)-236-0155 Burial 12:00 PM the Muslim Burial Ground at Ferry Reach Obituary

We regret to announce the passing of Mr Daymon Floyd Orlando Simmons, of 8 Hillview Road, Warwick, WK05, loving son of Claire Simmons-Minors, devoted brother to Wallizia Minors, daughter Dae Simmons and fiancÃ© Erica Young. An Islamic burial will take place on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at 12 noon at the Muslim Burial Ground at Ferry Reach. Daymon Floyd Orlando Simmons is survived by his father Floyd Forth, brothers Nicai Lambert, Blake DeSilva, great uncle and aunts Claire Foster, Esther Pearman, Robert Malcolm-Wilkinson; uncles and aunts Earl "Lee" Bean (Olney), Goodwin Wayne Simmons, Sally-Anne Trott (Anthony), Belinda Wright (Dervin), Tyril Simmons, Frederica Forth and Carla Forth; cousins Trevor Forth (Kyla), Von-Rica Dickenson, Syreeta Powell (Duvon), Junita Woolridge, Wanda Trott-Murray (ChÃ©), Tyrika Caisey (Shannon), Tyril Simmons, Jr, Karima Forth, Nhoaa Powell, Jaylani Woolridge, Milahn Powell, Keyara Signor, Kyle Caisey, Keanu Simmons-Pace, Jai Woolridge; Shawnette Somner, Shari-Lynn Pringle; nephews DaMarli Minors-Pedro, Nicai Lambert-Peralta, niece Cailea Lambert-Peralta; godparents David Gomes, Margo-Jean Fraser, Leanne Hollis, Gregory Maybury, Eugene Pearman, Marion Pitt, Kevin Saunders, Keith Simmons; close friends Ryan Ball, Ethan Bulford, McCrae Bulford, Ronee Burgess, Andre Caines, Enwar Hunt, Jason Martin, Steven Pacheco, Shawn Riley, Jevon Sealey, Keno Trott, Paul Wilmot, Duval Wilson, Diare Woods, Kendrick Zuill; special extended family Francia Cameron, Chaplain Kevin Santucci, Karen Simmons, Pearl Simmons; The Fray family, The Riley family, The Wade family, The Right Living House family, SJ Construction and other close friends and godchildren far too numerous to mention. Daymon was predeceased by his grandparents Goodwin-Earl and Joan Simmons. PLEASE DRESS RESPECTFULLY. Masks must be worn.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory



