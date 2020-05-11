Deirdre Chapin

Guest Book
  • "So sorry to hear about Deirdre passing, she was such a..."
  • "So sorry to hear about Deidre's death. It was great singing..."
    - Yvette Swan
  • "Deirdre was a great supporter of Bermuda Overseas Missions..."
    - Paula Wight
  • "Deirdre will be missed by the Bermuda Overseas Missions..."
    - Owen Martin
  • "My heartfelt condolences to Mrs Chapin's family. What a..."
    - Donna Mae Arorash
Service Information
Bulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home
32 Mount Hill
Hamilton, Bermuda
HM AX
(441)-292-3320
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Obituary

We regret to announce the death of The Hon Mrs Deirdre Jane Frances Chapin, beloved wife of the late Dr Horace B. Chapin of Warwick Parish, in her 96th year.A private family graveside service was held on Friday May 8, 2020 at Christ Church Warwick Cemetery. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Christ Church Warwick, the Church of Scotland at PO Box PG 88, PagetShe is survived by her beloved sister Grania Weir (Hugh) and numerous friends both here and abroad.Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bmBulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette on May 11, 2020
