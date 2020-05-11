We regret to announce the death of The Hon Mrs Deirdre Jane Frances Chapin, beloved wife of the late Dr Horace B. Chapin of Warwick Parish, in her 96th year.A private family graveside service was held on Friday May 8, 2020 at Christ Church Warwick Cemetery. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Christ Church Warwick, the Church of Scotland at PO Box PG 88, PagetShe is survived by her beloved sister Grania Weir (Hugh) and numerous friends both here and abroad.Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bmBulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette on May 11, 2020