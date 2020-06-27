WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF: - Denis James Davis. A Graveside service for Mr. Denis James Davis, son of Belvina Davis and the late James Davis, father to Pierre Davis (mother of Pierre: Penelope Davis), brother to Deborah Brown (Dwayne), Daran Trott (Renee), Shane Proctor, in his 64th year of 26 Tommy Fox Road, St. Georges, will be held at St. Paul's Anglican Church Paget on Monday June 29, 2020 at 3pm.Relatives and friends may pay their last respects at Augustus Funeral Home Monday June 29, 2020 from 1:30pm-2:30pm.Lovingly remembered by grandson: Pierre Jr.; numerous relatives and friends to mention.Denis Davis zoom link for funeral Nandi Outerbridge is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.Topic: Denis FuneralTime: Jun 29, 2020 04.00PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)Join Zoom Meetinghttps://us04web.zoom.us/j/2017179696?pwd=eG5aK1VCaUJhNEpnUzFSTDk4RlpuZz09Meeting ID: 201 717 9696Password: 123456Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
