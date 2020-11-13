We regret to announce the death of DENNIS ERIC (SYKE) LAWS, SR. in his 92nd year.A funeral service was recently held in Manchester, England and a Memorial Service and Celebration of his Life will follow in Bermuda on a date and venue to be announced. A well known business man and musician, formerly of Sinky Bay, Southampton. The former owner of the Tourist [email protected], and Bermuda Radiator Services & Body Shop is survived by his son Dennis II and daughter Cindy Laws (mother Anslie) and Natasha Laws (mother Sandra) and sister Ada Maybury. Predeceased by brothers Arnold (Drake), Oscar and Ronald (Syke) and sister Ethelyn Osborne of New Jersey.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Nov. 13, 2020