Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DENNIS ERIC LAWS. View Sign Obituary

We regret to announce the passing of DENNIS ERIC LAWS, Sr on October 19th 2020 in Manchester England. A Memorial Service and Celebration of his life will be held this Sunday November 29th at Hamilton SDA Church at 2pm. Dennis Eric Laws was born in Somerset, Bermuda on the 24th December 1928 to Reginald and Annie (nee Phipps) Laws. He was the fourth child of six children. Dennis was raised in Somerset, Bermuda with his three brothers and two sisters: Ada, Arnold, Oscar, Ronald, and Ethley. Dennis attended West End School, Somerset, Bermuda. While at school, Dennis worked for Gosling Brothers and he rode a horse and trolly delivering groceries. After leaving school, Dennis began his working life in Bermuda's hotel industry. He started work as a waiter at the Belmont Hotel and later worked as a bartender at Hirse & Buggy and then a MaÃ®tre D at the Elbow Beach Hotel, Palmetto Hotel. Dennis was generous, friendly, charming, and very sociable. Dennis was extremely creative and an entrepreneur. During the 1970s he set up his own restaurant and bar called "The Tourist Trap" on North Shore in Devonshire. He later set up a car repair business, Bermuda Radiator Services at Bull's Head which he operated until he retired. Dennis has 3 children. Two children from his first marriage to Anslie: Dennis II and Cindy. One daughter named Natasha from his second marriage to Sandra. Dennis's family were extremely musically gifted. Dennis was a talented entertainer; he was a member of the popular Quintones â€" a "doo-wop" rhythm and blues group during the 1950's. The Quintones performed at many night clubs in Bermuda and also in the United States. Dennis loved to travel â€" he travelled to Brazil, Dominican Republic, Bahamas, Jamaica, St Kitts & Nevis, New York, Atlanta, New Jersey, London and Holland. He particularly enjoyed travelling to Barbados to watch the West Indies cricket test matches. Dennis also enjoyed socialising and travelling with the Friends of Ambassadors Group. Dennis was also an inventor. He invented a gambling game called "Tumble & Fall". It was similar to Crown & Anchor with a touch of Pool but was mechanized and the losers tokens disappeared when the winning agents were called. The game became popular at different events around the island including Cup Match, cruises and county games. He had started another invention called Menu Light but after several bouts with illness he retired and later moved to Manchester, England. Dennis would return to Bermuda every year for the annual "Cup Match" Classic to support his Somerset team and visit family. Dennis was much loved and will be sadly missed by his children, family, friends and the staff at Laurel Court Care Home where he resided in his final years



We regret to announce the passing of DENNIS ERIC LAWS, Sr on October 19th 2020 in Manchester England. A Memorial Service and Celebration of his life will be held this Sunday November 29th at Hamilton SDA Church at 2pm. Dennis Eric Laws was born in Somerset, Bermuda on the 24th December 1928 to Reginald and Annie (nee Phipps) Laws. He was the fourth child of six children. Dennis was raised in Somerset, Bermuda with his three brothers and two sisters: Ada, Arnold, Oscar, Ronald, and Ethley. Dennis attended West End School, Somerset, Bermuda. While at school, Dennis worked for Gosling Brothers and he rode a horse and trolly delivering groceries. After leaving school, Dennis began his working life in Bermuda's hotel industry. He started work as a waiter at the Belmont Hotel and later worked as a bartender at Hirse & Buggy and then a MaÃ®tre D at the Elbow Beach Hotel, Palmetto Hotel. Dennis was generous, friendly, charming, and very sociable. Dennis was extremely creative and an entrepreneur. During the 1970s he set up his own restaurant and bar called "The Tourist Trap" on North Shore in Devonshire. He later set up a car repair business, Bermuda Radiator Services at Bull's Head which he operated until he retired. Dennis has 3 children. Two children from his first marriage to Anslie: Dennis II and Cindy. One daughter named Natasha from his second marriage to Sandra. Dennis's family were extremely musically gifted. Dennis was a talented entertainer; he was a member of the popular Quintones â€" a "doo-wop" rhythm and blues group during the 1950's. The Quintones performed at many night clubs in Bermuda and also in the United States. Dennis loved to travel â€" he travelled to Brazil, Dominican Republic, Bahamas, Jamaica, St Kitts & Nevis, New York, Atlanta, New Jersey, London and Holland. He particularly enjoyed travelling to Barbados to watch the West Indies cricket test matches. Dennis also enjoyed socialising and travelling with the Friends of Ambassadors Group. Dennis was also an inventor. He invented a gambling game called "Tumble & Fall". It was similar to Crown & Anchor with a touch of Pool but was mechanized and the losers tokens disappeared when the winning agents were called. The game became popular at different events around the island including Cup Match, cruises and county games. He had started another invention called Menu Light but after several bouts with illness he retired and later moved to Manchester, England. Dennis would return to Bermuda every year for the annual "Cup Match" Classic to support his Somerset team and visit family. Dennis was much loved and will be sadly missed by his children, family, friends and the staff at Laurel Court Care Home where he resided in his final years Published in The Royal Gazette on Nov. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Royal Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers