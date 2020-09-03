Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis Tyrone "TBone" Butterfield. View Sign Service Information Amis Memorial Chapel 8 Khyber Pass Warwick , Bermuda WK 03 (441)-236-0155 Obituary

We regret to announce the passing of Dennis Tyrone 'TBone' Butterfield, son of the late Gwendoline Butterfield; special friend and companion to Nicole Lambert, loving father to Nathan Williams (Jeoma), Sicorra Wilson, Marquis Wilson, Jasmine Wilson and special daughter: Sloane Johnson (Edmond). Brother to Jaqueline Outerbridge (Vernon), Coolridge Butterfield, Pamela Butterfield, Lord Anthony Butterfield, grandfather to Lo'Dijonae Durrant, Daischon Chin, Genesis Williams, Tai Williams, Jonah Williams, Elias Williams, Zoe Williams, Damorey Byrd, Honey Byrd, Seveyn Kerr, Jaceyon Wilson, Justice Wilson, Marquis Wilson Jr, Zalayah Wilson, RJ Lightbourne, in his 74th year of 48 Horseshoe Road, Southampton. He will lovingly be remembered by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends too numerous to mention.Funeral service celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, September 5th at Vernon Temple AME Church, Middle Road, Southampton at 4pm. Interment to follow at St. Anne's Cemetery, South Road, Southampton.Visitation will be held at Amis Memorial Chapel, 8 Khyber Pass, Warwick, Friday September 4th from 7pm to 8.30pm. *Relatives and friends, social distancing and strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines is required. Masks must be worn for the duration of the services.*AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory



