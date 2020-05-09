Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life To be announced at a later date Obituary

It is with great sadness that the family of Diana Margaret Helen (Gaherty) Peers announce her passing, after succumbing to cancer, on April 28, 2020, in Ottawa, Canada. She is survived by her daughter Pamela Peers, her son Michael G Peers, her son-in-law Peter Snelling, her grandchildren, Katherine, Andrew, and Christopher.Born in Montreal, Canada, in 1933, she moved to Bermuda with her former spouse Michael R Peers, and lived there for 45 years. In Bermuda she volunteered with the Junior Service League, at her children's schools, and at the Bermuda Festival. Her generosity to friends and family will be fondly remembered by many. She was a wonderful hostess and always enjoyed having visitors at her house on Trimingham Hill. She returned to Canada in 2016, and lived in Ottawa, Ontario. This allowed her to more frequently see her beloved grandchildren, who lived nearby. Because of the ongoing pandemic, no visitation or memorial service will be held at this time. Family and Friends can offer their condolences and share any remembrances at



