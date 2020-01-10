We regret to announce the passing of MRS DIANE ANNETTE TROTT, beloved wife of Mr Charles W. Trott and loving mother of Kimeka Wilson, Kimale Evans, Kiane Young and Charles Trott, Jr, of #2 Jones Village Lane, Warwick WK 07, in her 61st year. A service celebrating her life will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Hamilton Seventh-day Adventist Church, King Street at 1pm. Further details will be announced in The Royal Gazette on January 16, 2020.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020